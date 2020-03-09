The EVP & CFO of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Kathleen Quirk, bought shares of FCX for $852.6K.

Following this transaction Kathleen Quirk’s holding in the company was increased by 8.02% to a total of $10.79 million. In addition to Kathleen Quirk, one other FCX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion and quarterly net profit of $8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.73 billion and had a net profit of $137 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $8.09. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has an average volume of 28.58M.

Eight different firms, including B.Riley FBR and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Freeport-McMoRan has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.