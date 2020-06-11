The EVP & CFO of Duke Realty (DRE) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Duke Realty (DRE), Mark Denien, sold shares of DRE for $181.4K.

Following Mark Denien’s last DRE Sell transaction on February 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.0%. In addition to Mark Denien, one other DRE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $38.88 and a one-year low of $25.19. DRE’s market cap is $13.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.57, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Duke Realty has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.