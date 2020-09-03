The EVP & CFO of Dollar General (DG) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Dollar General (DG), John Garratt, sold shares of DG for $1.76M.

Following John Garratt’s last DG Sell transaction on June 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.7%. In addition to John Garratt, 2 other DG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dollar General’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $788 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.98 billion and had a net profit of $427 million. The company has a one-year high of $206.98 and a one-year low of $125.00. DG’s market cap is $50.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.90.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $226.94, reflecting a -10.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dollar General has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.

