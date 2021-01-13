The EVP & CFO of Dick’s Sporting Goods is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Lee Belitsky, exercised options to sell 37,137 DKS shares at $47.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.41M.

Following Lee Belitsky’s last DKS Sell transaction on September 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.2%.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion and quarterly net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 billion and had a net profit of $57.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.50 and a one-year low of $13.46. DKS’s market cap is $5.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $65.18, reflecting a 0.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Dick’s Sporting Goods has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.