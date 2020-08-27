The EVP & CFO of Delek Logistics (DKL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Delek Logistics (DKL), Reuven Spiegel, sold shares of DKL for $168K.

Based on Delek Logistics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $163 million and quarterly net profit of $27.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $24.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $5.51. DKL’s market cap is $1.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.90.

The insider sentiment on Delek Logistics has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling. The Pipelines & Transportation segment consists of crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling segment provides marketing services for refined products output of the Tyler refinery, other than jet fuel and petroleum coke. Delek Logistics Partners was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.