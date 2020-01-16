The EVP & CFO of Corporate Office Properties (OFC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Corporate Office Properties (OFC), Anthony Mifsud, bought shares of OFC for $66.42K.

Following Anthony Mifsud’s last OFC Buy transaction on January 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.1%. In addition to Anthony Mifsud, 8 other OFC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Corporate Office Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160 million and quarterly net profit of $21.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $16.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.28 and a one-year low of $23.16. Currently, Corporate Office Properties has an average volume of 458.18K.

The insider sentiment on Corporate Office Properties has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.