The EVP & CFO of Clean Harbors (CLH) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Clean Harbors (CLH), Michael Louis Battles, bought shares of CLH for $76.64K.

This is Battles’ first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Michael Louis Battles’ holding in the company was increased by 4.51% to a total of $1.88 million.

Based on Clean Harbors’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $859 million and quarterly net profit of $11.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $781 million and had a net profit of $976K. The company has a one-year high of $88.40 and a one-year low of $29.45. Currently, Clean Harbors has an average volume of 374.92K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.43, reflecting a -32.9% downside. Starting in April 2020, CLH received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Clean Harbors has been positive according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products as well as complementary products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.