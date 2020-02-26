The EVP & CFO of Boston Properties is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Boston Properties (BXP), Michael Labelle, exercised options to sell 16,337 BXP shares at $99.55 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.24M.

Following Michael Labelle’s last BXP Sell transaction on June 02, 2015, the stock climbed by 22.9%. In addition to Michael Labelle, 6 other BXP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Boston Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $760 million and quarterly net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $702 million and had a net profit of $151 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.83 and a one-year low of $124.58. Currently, Boston Properties has an average volume of 652.89K.

The insider sentiment on Boston Properties has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Labelle's trades have generated a -12.3% average return based on past transactions.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, and owns aportfolio of Class A properties.