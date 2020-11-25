The EVP & CFO of Beazer Homes is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Beazer Homes (BZH), Robert L. Salomon, exercised options to sell 30,200 BZH shares at $13.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $437.9K. The options were close to expired and Robert L. Salomon disposed stocks.

Following Robert L. Salomon’s last BZH Sell transaction on May 13, 2016, the stock climbed by 7.2%. This is Salomon’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $17.23 and a one-year low of $4.39. Currently, Beazer Homes has an average volume of 650.35K. BZH’s market cap is $436 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $437.9K worth of BZH shares and purchased $55.95K worth of BZH shares.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia. The Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.