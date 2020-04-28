The EVP CFO of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP CFO of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH), James Sundquist, bought shares of BOCH for $17.98K.

In addition to James Sundquist, 3 other BOCH executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction James Sundquist’s holding in the company was increased by 1.55% to a total of $1.28 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.32 and a one-year low of $5.68. BOCH’s market cap is $130 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.80. Currently, Bank of Commerce Holdings has an average volume of 16.25K.

The insider sentiment on Bank of Commerce Holdings has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of financial, commercial, and community banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, loans, electronic banking, and safe deposit boxes through Merchants Bank of Commerce,. The company was founded on January 21, 1982 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.