The EVP – CFO of Apartment Investment & Management (AIV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – CFO of Apartment Investment & Management (AIV), Paul Beldin, sold shares of AIV for $480.6K.

Following Paul Beldin’s last AIV Sell transaction on January 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $55.49 and a one-year low of $47.55. AIV’s market cap is $8.04B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.97.

The insider sentiment on Apartment Investment & Management has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.