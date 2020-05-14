The EVP, CFO of Aecom Technology (ACM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO of Aecom Technology (ACM), Rudd Troy, bought shares of ACM for $250.7K.

Following this transaction Rudd Troy’s holding in the company was increased by 12.17% to a total of $2.53 million.

The company has a one-year high of $52.40 and a one-year low of $21.76.

Starting in November 2019, ACM received 19 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.80, reflecting a -25.8% downside. Five different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Design and Consulting Services, Construction Services, Management Services, and AECOM Capital. The Design and Consulting Services segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water, and government. The Construction Services segment includes building construction & energy, and infrastructure & industrial construction. The Management Services segment refers to the program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments globally. The AECOM Capital segment engages in investing in real estate, public-private partnership and infrastructure projects. The company was founded on April 6, 1990 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.