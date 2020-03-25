The EVP, CFO & CCO of Korn Ferry (KFY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO & CCO of Korn Ferry (KFY), Robert Rozek, bought shares of KFY for $56.58K.

This is Rozek’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. In addition to Robert Rozek, 3 other KFY executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Korn Ferry’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $528 million and quarterly net profit of $19.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $486 million and had a net profit of $44.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.81 and a one-year low of $21.45. Currently, Korn Ferry has an average volume of 464.08K.

The insider sentiment on Korn Ferry has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. Korn Ferry was founded by Richard M. Ferry on November 14, 1969 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.