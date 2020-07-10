The EVP, CFO & CBO of Sarepta Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, CFO & CBO of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Sandesh Mahatme, exercised options to buy 3,806 SRPT shares at $19.69 a share, for a total transaction value of $74.94K.

Following Sandesh Mahatme’s last SRPT Buy transaction on August 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 48.2%. This recent transaction increases Sandesh Mahatme’s holding in the company by 14.07% to a total of $5.49 million.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $114 million and GAAP net loss of -$17,492,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $172.70 and a one-year low of $72.05. Currently, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average volume of 461.53K.

16 different firms, including RBC Capital and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in June 2020, SRPT received 13 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $196.85, reflecting a -13.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sarepta Therapeutics has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

