The EVP, CFO and Sec. of ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO and Sec. of ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Susan Kanaya, bought shares of CCXI for $769.5K.

This recent transaction increases Susan Kanaya’s holding in the company by 229.79% to a total of $6.47 million. Following Susan Kanaya’s last CCXI Buy transaction on February 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.2%.

Based on ChemoCentryx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.58 million and GAAP net loss of $12.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.42 and a one-year low of $6.16. Currently, ChemoCentryx has an average volume of 640.47K.

Starting in January 2019, CCXI received 27 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on ChemoCentryx has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

