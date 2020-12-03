The EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of AFLAC is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of AFLAC (AFL), Daniels James Todd, exercised options to sell 6,809 AFL shares at $28.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $303.7K.

In addition to Daniels James Todd, 3 other AFL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AFLAC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.63 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.46 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.52 billion and had a net profit of $777 million. AFL’s market cap is $32.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $42.80, reflecting a 4.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on AFLAC has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage. The company was founded by John Amos, Daniel Paul Amos, and William Amos on November 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.