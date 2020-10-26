The EVP & CCO of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CCO of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP), Christopher M. Zimmer, bought shares of USAP for $258.4K.

Following this transaction Christopher M. Zimmer’s holding in the company was increased by 73.16% to a total of $622.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $15.45 and a one-year low of $5.12. Currently, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an average volume of 149.57K.

Christopher M. Zimmer's trades have generated a -0.4% average return based on past transactions.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. Its products include specialty bar, forging quality billet, ingots, plate, specialty shapes and coil products, which are sold to service centers, forgers, rerollers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, PA.