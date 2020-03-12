The EVP & CAO of Nustar Energy (NS) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CAO of Nustar Energy (NS), Mary Rose Brown, bought shares of NS for $39.98K.

In addition to Mary Rose Brown, 6 other NS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Mary Rose Brown’s holding in the company was increased by 1.99% to a total of $2.54 million.

The company has a one-year high of $30.06 and a one-year low of $10.40. Currently, Nustar Energy has an average volume of 993.89K.

The insider sentiment on Nustar Energy has been positive according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.