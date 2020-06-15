The EVP & CAO of Five Below is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & CAO of Five Below (FIVE), Eric Specter, exercised options to sell 10,500 FIVE shares at $35.27 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.14M.

In addition to Eric Specter, one other FIVE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $137.97 and a one-year low of $47.53. FIVE’s market cap is $6.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 63.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.93.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.53, reflecting a -12.7% downside.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

