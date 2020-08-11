The EVP, CAO & CIO of City Holding Company is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, CAO & CIO of City Holding Company (CHCO), Jeffrey Dale Legge, exercised options to sell 755 CHCO shares at $43.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $48.32K.

The company has a one-year high of $83.07 and a one-year low of $53.06. Currently, City Holding Company has an average volume of 63.03K. CHCO’s market cap is $1.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

The insider sentiment on City Holding Company has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.