The EVP, Business Transformation of Nuance Communications (NUAN) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, Business Transformation of Nuance Communications (NUAN), Thomas Beaudoin, sold shares of NUAN for $234.1K.

Following Thomas Beaudoin’s last NUAN Sell transaction on February 27, 2014, the stock climbed by 9.7%. In addition to Thomas Beaudoin, 4 other NUAN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nuance Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $369 million and GAAP net loss of -$13,510,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $337 million and had a net profit of $77.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.88 and a one-year low of $13.51. NUAN’s market cap is $6.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.60, reflecting a 0.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Nuance Communications has been negative according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. It delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. The firm operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, Automotive, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The Automotive segment provides embedded and cloud-based automotive solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.