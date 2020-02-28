The EVP and Group President Utilit of Xcel Energy (XEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP and Group President Utilit of Xcel Energy (XEL), David Eves, sold shares of XEL for $345.1K.

Following David Eves’ last XEL Sell transaction on June 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $72.14 and a one-year low of $54.29. XEL’s market cap is $34.02B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.60.

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others.