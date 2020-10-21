The EVP and Corporate Secretary of IDT (IDT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP and Corporate Secretary of IDT (IDT), Joyce Mason, sold shares of IDT for $75.19K.

Following Joyce Mason’s last IDT Sell transaction on April 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.4%. In addition to Joyce Mason, 2 other IDT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on IDT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $360 million and quarterly net profit of $21.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $356 million and had a net profit of $1.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.86 and a one-year low of $4.81. Currently, IDT has an average volume of 97.39K.

The insider sentiment on IDT has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDT Corp. is a multinational holding company, which engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services, and net2phone-UCaaS. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers; SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.