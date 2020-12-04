The EVP and CHRO of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is Buying Shares

On December 2, the EVP and CHRO of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), James R. Neill, bought shares of GPC for $123.2K.

Following this transaction James R. Neill’s holding in the company was increased by 14.07% to a total of $924.1K. In addition to James R. Neill, one other GPC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $107.08 and a one-year low of $49.68. Currently, Genuine Parts Company has an average volume of 664.75K. GPC’s market cap is $14.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 2033.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $107.67, reflecting a -10.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Genuine Parts Company has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genuine Parts Co. engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials. The Automotive segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles. The Industrial segment distributes a wide variety of industrial bearings, mechanical and fluid power transmission equipment, including hydraulic and pneumatic products, material handling components, and related parts and supplies. The Office products segment distributes a wide variety of office products, computer supplies, office furniture, and business electronics. The Electrical/Electronic Materials segment distributes a wide variety of electrical/electronic materials, including insulating and conductive materials for use in electronic and electrical apparatus. The company was founded by Carlyle Fraser on May 7, 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.