The EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Horizon Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), Jeffrey W. Sherman, exercised options to buy 13,000 HZNP shares at $7.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $98.93K.

Following Jeffrey W. Sherman’s last HZNP Buy transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 45.3%. Following this transaction Jeffrey W. Sherman’s holding in the company was increased by 4.42% to a total of $22.8 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Horizon Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $463 million and GAAP net loss of -$80,010,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $321 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.12 million. The company has a one-year high of $86.67 and a one-year low of $23.81. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 302.86.

Starting in March 2020, HZNP received 36 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.89, reflecting a -26.8% downside. 10 different firms, including Citigroup and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Horizon Therapeutics has been positive according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises of medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.