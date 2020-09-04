The EVP and Chief Brand Officer of Denny’s is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP and Chief Brand Officer of Denny’s (DENN), John William Dillon, exercised options to sell 8,900 DENN shares at $3.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $103.2K.

In addition to John William Dillon, one other DENN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $23.88 and a one-year low of $4.50. DENN’s market cap is $762 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25, reflecting a -0.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Denny’s has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.