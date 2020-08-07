The EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of O’Reilly Auto (ORLY), Gregory Henslee, sold shares of ORLY for $3.57M.

Following Gregory Henslee’s last ORLY Sell transaction on May 09, 2013, the stock climbed by 356.0%. In addition to Gregory Henslee, one other ORLY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on O’Reilly Auto’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $532 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.59 billion and had a net profit of $354 million. The company has a one-year high of $487.95 and a one-year low of $251.52. Currently, O’Reilly Auto has an average volume of 323.19K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $497.42, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools and professional service provider service equipment. The company stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. O’Reilly Automotive was founded by Charles F. O’Reilly and Charles H. O’Reilly, Sr. in November 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.