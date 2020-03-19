The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Monster Beverage, Procter & Gamble, and Campbell Soup.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.62, a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $220.42 and a one-year low of $137.01. Currently, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average volume of 2.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard Parsons, a Director at EL sold 8,669 shares for a total of $1,805,233.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced.