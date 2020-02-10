The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 7, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.96, close to its 52-week high of $220.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.50, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion and net profit of $557 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 billion and had a net profit of $573 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced.