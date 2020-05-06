The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 4, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $171.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Brands Holdings, Edgewell Personal Care, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $189.24 average price target, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion and GAAP net loss of $6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.74 billion and had a net profit of $555 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Richard Parsons, a Director at EL sold 8,669 shares for a total of $1,805,233.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.