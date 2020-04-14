The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) yesterday and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.00, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $163.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.42 and a one-year low of $137.02. Currently, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average volume of 2.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Richard Parsons, a Director at EL sold 8,669 shares for a total of $1,805,233.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.