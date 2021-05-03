The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $288.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Acushnet Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $337.56.

The Estée Lauder Companies’ market cap is currently $113.8B and has a P/E ratio of 125.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 71.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1946, New York-based Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced brands.