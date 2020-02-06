The Ensign Group (ENSG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on The Ensign Group (ENSG) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Addus Homecare, UnitedHealth, and LHC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Ensign Group with a $54.00 average price target.

The Ensign Group’s market cap is currently $2.56B and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.72.

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following bsuiness segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Assisted and Independent Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services.