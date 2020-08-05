The Ensign Group (ENSG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on The Ensign Group (ENSG) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Ensign Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50.

The Ensign Group’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.02.

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services. The Senior Living Services segment operates assisted and independent living facilities. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment includes health care services which consist of providing combination of nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services. The company was founded by Roy E. Christensen, Christopher R. Christensen, and Gregory K. Stapley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, CA.