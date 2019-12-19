The EC of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), Kim Blickenstaff, sold shares of TNDM for $11.97M.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $94.66 million and GAAP net loss of $2.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.81 and a one-year low of $29.43. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.4777.

The insider sentiment on Tandem Diabetes Care has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.