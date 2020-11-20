The EC of Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) is Selling Shares

On November 18, the EC of Selective Insurance Group (SIGI), Gregory E. Murphy, sold shares of SIGI for $630.7K.

Based on Selective Insurance Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $777 million and quarterly net profit of $69.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $710 million and had a net profit of $56.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.89 and a one-year low of $37.05. SIGI’s market cap is $3.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.80.

The insider sentiment on Selective Insurance Group has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.