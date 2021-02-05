The EC of Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) is Selling Shares

On February 3, the EC of Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF), Dennis S. III Hudson, sold shares of SBCF for $251K.

Following Dennis S. III Hudson’s last SBCF Sell transaction on February 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

Based on Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $83.72 million and quarterly net profit of $29.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.14 million and had a net profit of $27.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.08 and a one-year low of $13.30. SBCF’s market cap is $1.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.33, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Seacoast Banking Of Florida has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.