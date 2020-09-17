The EC of Scientific Games (SGMS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Scientific Games (SGMS), Ronald Perelman, sold shares of SGMS for $262.5M.

This is Perelman’s first Sell trade following 23 Buy transactions. Following Ronald Perelman’s last SGMS Sell transaction on October 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.63 and a one-year low of $3.76.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50, reflecting a 34.7% upside.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment developes and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

