The EC of Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) is Buying Shares

Today, the EC of Safeguard Scientifics (SFE), Bob Rosenthal, bought shares of SFE for $15K.

Following this transaction Bob Rosenthal’s holding in the company was increased by 9.57% to a total of $171.4K. In addition to Bob Rosenthal, 2 other SFE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.91 and a one-year low of $4.43. Currently, Safeguard Scientifics has an average volume of 39.03K. SFE’s market cap is $132 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.20.

The insider sentiment on Safeguard Scientifics has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.