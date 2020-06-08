The EC of Regency Centers (REG) is Selling Shares

Today, the EC of Regency Centers (REG), Martin E. Stein, sold shares of REG for $1.01M.

In addition to Martin E. Stein, one other REG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $70.26 and a one-year low of $31.80. REG’s market cap is $8.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 68.60.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.41, reflecting a 4.4% upside.

Martin E. Stein's trades have generated a -3.9% average return based on past transactions.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.