The EC of Oracle is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of Oracle (ORCL), Larry Ellison, exercised options to sell 3,650,000 ORCL shares at $33.14 a share, for a total transaction value of $200.2M. The options were close to expired and Larry Ellison disposed stocks.

Following Larry Ellison’s last ORCL Sell transaction on June 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%. In addition to Larry Ellison, one other ORCL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $60.50 and a one-year low of $39.71. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 17.86M. ORCL’s market cap is $170 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.90.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold ORCL. Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.71, reflecting a -1.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Oracle has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

