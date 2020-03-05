The EC of MTBC (MTBC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of MTBC (MTBC), Mahmud Ul Haq, sold shares of MTBC for $847.2K.

In addition to Mahmud Ul Haq, 4 other MTBC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Mahmud Ul Haq’s last MTBC Sell transaction on March 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 151.54K.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services.