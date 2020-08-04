The EC of Fortune Brands (FBHS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Fortune Brands (FBHS), Christopher Klein, sold shares of FBHS for $10.29M.

Following Christopher Klein’s last FBHS Sell transaction on February 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.0%. In addition to Christopher Klein, 4 other FBHS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $78.25 and a one-year low of $33.90. FBHS’s market cap is $10.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.80.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.10, reflecting a -0.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.48M worth of FBHS shares and purchased $6.42M worth of FBHS shares. The insider sentiment on Fortune Brands has been neutral according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts. The Plumbing segment involves faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Doors segment comprises of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include master lock security products, masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.