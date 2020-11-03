The EC of Fortune Brands (FBHS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Fortune Brands (FBHS), Christopher Klein, bought shares of FBHS for $1.71M.

Following this transaction Christopher Klein’s holding in the company was increased by 16.36% to a total of $18.92 million.

Based on Fortune Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion and quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $106 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.94 and a one-year low of $33.90. FBHS’s market cap is $11.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.17, reflecting a -7.1% downside. Three different firms, including KeyBanc and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.68M worth of FBHS shares and purchased $1.71M worth of FBHS shares. The insider sentiment on Fortune Brands has been neutral according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts. The Plumbing segment involves faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Doors segment comprises of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include master lock security products, masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.