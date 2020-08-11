The EC of FMC is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of FMC (FMC), Pierre Brondeau, exercised options to sell 196,882 FMC shares at $49.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $21.11M.

Following Pierre Brondeau’s last FMC Sell transaction on February 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $111.71 and a one-year low of $56.77. Currently, FMC has an average volume of 710.63K. FMC’s market cap is $14.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.90.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.56, reflecting a -8.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on FMC has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pierre Brondeau's trades have generated a -10.6% average return based on past transactions.

FMC Corp. engages in the provision of solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segment: FMC Agricultural Solutions. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells all three major classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, which are used to enhance crop yield and quality. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.