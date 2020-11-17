The EC of Fiserv (FISV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Fiserv (FISV), Jeffery Yabuki, sold shares of FISV for $240.8K.

Following Jeffery Yabuki’s last FISV Sell transaction on June 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.9%.

Based on Fiserv’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.13 billion and had a net profit of $198 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.05 and a one-year low of $73.50. FISV’s market cap is $72.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 84.80.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.83, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $240.8K worth of FISV shares and purchased $101.5K worth of FISV shares. The insider sentiment on Fiserv has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments, Financial, and Corporate and Other segments. The Payments segment primarily provides electronic bill payment and presentment services, internet and mobile banking software and services, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payment services, debit and credit card processing and services, payments infrastructure services, and other electronic payments software and services. The Financial segment provides financial institutions with account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support numerous types of financial transactions. The Corporate and Other segment consists of intercompany eliminations, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, unallocated corporate expenses and other activities that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance, such as gains on sales of businesses and associated transition services. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.