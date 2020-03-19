The EC of Designer Brands (DBI) is Buying Shares

Today, the EC of Designer Brands (DBI), Jay Schottenstein, bought shares of DBI for $865.4K.

This recent transaction increases Jay Schottenstein’s holding in the company by 17.24% to a total of $6.08 million. This is Schottenstein’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AEO back in June 2018

The company has a one-year high of $23.41 and a one-year low of $2.60. DBI’s market cap is $227.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.52.

Three different firms, including Needham and Susquehanna, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Designer Brands has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site.