The EC of Continental Resources (CLR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Continental Resources (CLR), Harold Hamm, bought shares of CLR for $57.1M.

This recent transaction increases Harold Hamm’s holding in the company by 1.22% to a total of $4.86 billion. In addition to Harold Hamm, one other CLR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $43.57 and a one-year low of $6.90. CLR’s market cap is $6.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.90.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.70, reflecting a 20.4% upside. Three different firms, including Imperial Capital and MKM Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harold Hamm's trades have generated a 0.3% average return based on past transactions.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.