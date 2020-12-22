The EC of Belden (BDC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Belden (BDC), John Stroup, sold shares of BDC for $1.54M.

In addition to John Stroup, one other BDC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $56.94 and a one-year low of $25.54. BDC’s market cap is $1.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.80. Currently, Belden has an average volume of 261.77K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $41.33, reflecting a -2.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Belden has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment includes physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems customized to end user, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) needs. The company was founded by Joseph C. Belden in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.