The EC of Amtech Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of Amtech Systems (ASYS), Jong Whang, exercised options to buy 12,500 ASYS shares at $2.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $36.88K.

This recent transaction increases Jong Whang’s holding in the company by 23.56% to a total of $283.9K. In addition to Jong Whang, one other ASYS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Amtech Systems has an average volume of 90.63K. The company has a one-year high of $7.96 and a one-year low of $3.87.

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells.